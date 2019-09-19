Thursday, September 19, 2019
     
Maharashtra: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Nashik

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: September 19, 2019 14:10 IST ]

Maharashtra: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Nashik. He will address the concluding rally of 'Mahajanadesh Yatra' undertaken by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis today.

