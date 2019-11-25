Monday, November 25, 2019
     
  5. Maharashtra politics: Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamna attacks CM Fadnavis, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: November 25, 2019 7:19 IST ]

While the Supreme Court did not decide on a time for the floor test, it did ask the Centre to produce the letter of support by the NCP and the letter by the Governor asking BJP to form the government.

