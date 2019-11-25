Monday, November 25, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Politics Video
  5. Maharashtra politics: NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal meets Ajit Pawar ahead of SC hearing

Politics Videos

Maharashtra politics: NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal meets Ajit Pawar ahead of SC hearing

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: November 25, 2019 11:01 IST ]

NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal meets Ajit Pawar at his residence. On the other hand Shiv Sena, Congress, NCP leaders reaches Raj Bhavan to meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari with letter of support ahead of SC hearing.

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
News
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoMaharashtra politics: BJP lured Ajit Pawar with rotational CM-post, says Sanjay Raut Next VideoStop Murder of Democracy: Congress stage protest in Parliament premises  