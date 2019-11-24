Sunday, November 24, 2019
     
  5. Maharashtra political drama: Appropriate orders to be passed tomorrow, says SC

Maharashtra political drama: Appropriate orders to be passed tomorrow, says SC

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: November 24, 2019 14:58 IST ]

SC issues notice to Centre, Maharashtra Govt, Devendra Fadnavis & Ajit Pawar on Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena's plea.

