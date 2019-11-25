Monday, November 25, 2019
     
  5. Maharashtra political crisis: Supreme Court to take decision on floor test today

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: November 25, 2019 7:19 IST ]

  • Yet another day passed full of high-level political drama in Maharashtra. While the Supreme Court did not decide on a time for the floor test, it did ask the Centre to produce the letter of support by the NCP and the letter by the Governor asking BJP to form the government. On the other hand, NCP still looks like a house divided with Sharad Pawar openly calling Ajit Pawar's statements misleading.

