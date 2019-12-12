Thursday, December 12, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Politics Video
  5. Maharashtra Govt: Shiv Sena gets Home, NCP Finance, Congress gets revenue and PWD

Politics Videos

Maharashtra Govt: Shiv Sena gets Home, NCP Finance, Congress gets revenue and PWD

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 12, 2019 18:39 IST ]

Eknath Shinde gets Home, Urban Development, Environment, PWD, Tourism and parliamentary works

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
News
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoWill BJP benefit from CAB in Delhi elections? Next VideoJharkhand Elections: PM Modi holds a rally in Dhanbad, assures Muslims not to fear of CAB  