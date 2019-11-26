Tuesday, November 26, 2019
     
  Maharashtra Govt Formation: SC request Maharashtra Governor to ensure floor test be held on Nov 27

Maharashtra Govt Formation: SC request Maharashtra Governor to ensure floor test be held on Nov 27

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: November 26, 2019 11:52 IST ]

Supreme Court orders Floor Test in the Maharashtra assembly to be held on Nov 27. The proceedings shall be live telecast.

