Tuesday, November 26, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Politics Video
  5. Maharashtra Floor Test: Both the alliance confident of proving their majority in the House tomorrow

Politics Videos

Maharashtra Floor Test: Both the alliance confident of proving their majority in the House tomorrow

India TV News Desk [ Updated: November 26, 2019 13:07 IST ]
Earlier the Supreme Court said the floor test will be conducted by the protem speaker after the members take oath by 5pm tomorrow.
Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
News
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoDevendra Fadnavis holds BJP core commitee meeting at his residence, Ajit Pawar also present Next VideoSunni Waqf Board decides not to file review petition in Ayodhya case  