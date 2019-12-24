Tuesday, December 24, 2019
     
Maharashtra cabinet expansion likely on December 30

India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 24, 2019 11:11 IST ]
The expansion of Maharashtra cabinet is likely to be held on December 30, an NCP leader said that senior leader Ajit Pawar could make a comeback as a deputy chief minister in the Uddhav Thackeray-led government.
