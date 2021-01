'Lying is foundation of Congress': CM Chouhan targets Rahul Gandhi

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan targeted Congress' Rahul Gandhi and said that his party's foundation is based on 'lies'. "Rahul Gandhi, don't you feel ashamed while lying? Don't lie so much that people stop believing your words, which they already have. Lying is the foundation of his party. If someone is responsible for India's partition, it's Congress," said CM Chouhan in Bhopal.