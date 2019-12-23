Monday, December 23, 2019
     
Let the results come, then we will sit and discuss what to do, says Babulal Marandi

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 23, 2019 12:14 IST ]

Jharkhand Election Results 2019: The results are not as per our expectation. We will have to accept people's mandate. We will play the role which people's mandate has given us. Let the results come, then we will sit and discuss what to do, says JVM(P)'s candidate from Dhanwar, Babulal Marandi

