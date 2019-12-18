Wednesday, December 18, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Politics Video
  5. Kolkata to Hyderabad: Protests againt CAA continue to grow country-wide

Politics Videos

Kolkata to Hyderabad: Protests againt CAA continue to grow country-wide

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 18, 2019 9:09 IST ]

Taking the pledge after garlanding the statue of B. R. Ambedkar on Indira Gandhi Sarani (erstwhile Red Road) in the city hub, Banerjee said nobody would have to leave Bengal and called for harmony and peace among people of all religions.

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
News
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoNirbhaya case: Supreme Court to hear convict's review petition today Next VideoToday Horoscope, Daily Astrology, Zodiac Sign for Wednesday, December 18, 2019  