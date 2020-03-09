Tuesday, March 10, 2020
     
Jyotiraditya Scindia may join BJP any time soon

Shivraj Singh Chauhan has a golden opportunity to return to power. In the midst of political turmoil, Shivraj Singh Chauhan will be elected as the leader of BJP Legislature Party.

