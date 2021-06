Jitin Prasada switches to BJP from Congress ahead of UP Polls 2022

Jitin Prasada on Wednesday switched sides to join the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. He joined the BJP in the presence of party leader and Union Minister Piyush Goyal in New Delhi. It may be recalled that Prasada was a part of the 'G23' faction of the Congress which had demanded an overhaul of the party following its defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections.