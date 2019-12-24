Tuesday, December 24, 2019
     
  Jharkhand govt formation: Hemant Soren to stake claim at 8 pm today

Jharkhand govt formation: Hemant Soren to stake claim at 8 pm today

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 24, 2019 18:35 IST ]

JMM leader Hemant Soren, with his cabinet ministers, will take oath as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand on December 27. The announcement on his oath-taking was made by Soren himself at his residence in Ranchi. Son of Jharkhand architect Shibu Soren, Hemant Soren is set to take up the reins of the state for a second term as the opposition coalition comprising the party, Congress and RJD was seen surging ahead of the BJP in the 81-member seats in the Assembly.

