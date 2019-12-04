Wednesday, December 04, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Politics Video
  5. Jharkhand Elections: Rebel BJP leader Saryu Rai to contest against Raghubar Das

Politics Videos

Jharkhand Elections: Rebel BJP leader Saryu Rai to contest against Raghubar Das

India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 04, 2019 18:36 IST ]
Rebel BJP leader Saryu Rai files nomination against CM Raghubar Das from Jamshedpur East. Saryu Rai has clearly said that he will not go back to BJP.
Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
News
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoAnanya discovers her feelings for Shiv