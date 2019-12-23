Monday, December 23, 2019
     
Jharkhand Election Result 2019
Jharkhand election result: Hemant Soren wins both seats, JMM set to form govt

India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 23, 2019 20:11 IST ]
Hemant Soren, who is Mahagathbandhan's CM face, has thanked Jharkhand voters for giving a clear mandate to the alliance led by his JMM.
