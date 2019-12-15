Sunday, December 15, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Politics Video
  5. Jharkhand Assembly polls:We can not expect Congress to do anything good for the nation says, PM Modi

Politics Videos

Jharkhand Assembly polls:We can not expect Congress to do anything good for the nation says, PM Modi

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 15, 2019 15:59 IST ]

With the ongoing Jharkhand Assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing an election rally in Dumka.

Click here to read full story﻿

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
News
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoDopahar 10 | December 15, 2019 Next VideoSpecial News | December 15, 2019  