  Jharkhand: Amit Shah attacks Opposition over CAA violence

Jharkhand: Amit Shah attacks Opposition over CAA violence

India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 17, 2019 8:07 IST ]
Union Home Minister Amit Shah hit out at the Congress, AAP accusing of stoking violence over the amended Citizenship Act. Shah, addressing election rallies in Jharkhand, said will tweak theCitizenship (Amendment) Act if required.
