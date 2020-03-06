Friday, March 06, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Politics Video
  5. It's a regulatory failure: Chidambaram after RBI imposes moratorium on Yes Bank

Politics Videos

It's a regulatory failure: Chidambaram after RBI imposes moratorium on Yes Bank

    Congress leader P Chidambaram said that imposition of moratorium on Yes Bank shows complete "regulatory failure" by the government.

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

News

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News