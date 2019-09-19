Thursday, September 19, 2019
     
INX Media case: Delhi Court extends P Chidambaram's judicial custody till October 3

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: September 19, 2019 16:19 IST ]

INX Media (CBI) case: A special court in Delhi extends Congress leader P Chidambaram's judicial custody till 3rd October.

