Wednesday, December 25, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Politics Video
  5. India that enters 2020, enters new decade, is full of self confidence: PM Modi

Politics Videos

India that enters 2020, enters new decade, is full of self confidence: PM Modi

India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 25, 2019 17:19 IST ]
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the public from Lucknow.
Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
News
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoNPR is the first step towards NRC: Asaduddin Owaisi Next VideoSuper 100 | December 25, 2019 | 5 PM  