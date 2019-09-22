Sunday, September 22, 2019
     
  5. I congratulate Prime Minsiter Modi's bravery and grit: Amit Shah

I congratulate Prime Minsiter Modi's bravery and grit: Amit Shah

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: September 22, 2019 14:42 IST ]
Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Mumbai: I congratulate Prime Minsiter Modi's bravery and grit. He removed Article 370 & 35A in the very first session of the Parliament as soon as we formed the govt for the second time with 305 seats.
