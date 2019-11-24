Sunday, November 24, 2019
     
  5. I am in the NCP and shall always be in the NCP, says Ajit Pawar

I am in the NCP and shall always be in the NCP, says Ajit Pawar

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: November 24, 2019 18:44 IST ]

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar tweeted: "I am in the NCP and shall always be in the NCP and @PawarSpeaks Saheb is our leader. Our BJP-NCP alliance shall provide a stable Government in Maharashtra for the next five years

