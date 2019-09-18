Wednesday, September 18, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Politics Video
  5. Home Minister Amit Shah addresses rally in Jharkhand's Jamtara

Politics Videos

Home Minister Amit Shah addresses rally in Jharkhand's Jamtara

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: September 18, 2019 14:23 IST ]

Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Jharkhand: Jan Ashirvaad Yatra that begins from sacred Santhal Paragana today will lead us to complete majority in upcoming assembly elections. Atal ji carved out Jharkhand & Modi ji helped it prosper.

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
News
chandrayaan-2

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous Video5 minute 25 khabrein | September 18, 2019 Next VideoIndian Army conducts mock drill in Ladakh  