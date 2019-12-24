Tuesday, December 24, 2019
     
 Live tv
Jharkhand Election Result 2019
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Politics Video
  5. Govt to discuss National Population Register (NPR) updation in Cabinet meet

Politics Videos

Govt to discuss National Population Register (NPR) updation in Cabinet meet

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 24, 2019 11:11 IST ]

A proposal to allocate funds for updating the National Population Register (NPR) is likely to be considered by the Union Cabinet on Tuesday. According to sources, the exercise is to commence from April next year and is a part of the agenda of the cabinet meeting. The NPR is a list of "usual residents" of the country

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
News
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoVIDEO: Dancer shot dead on stage in Gaya,accused still absconding Next VideoKashmir heads towards civic development, Srinagar residents allow mosque to be raised for bridge over Jhelum  