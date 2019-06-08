Saturday, June 08, 2019
     
  5. Giriraj Singh comapres Mamata Banerjee with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un

Giriraj Singh comapres Mamata Banerjee with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un

India TV News Desk [ Updated: June 08, 2019 6:55 IST ]
BJP MP Giriraj Singh makes a controversial remark against Mamata Banerjee, compares her with Kim-Jong-Un
