Saturday, December 14, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Politics Video
  5. Even if Rahul Gandhi takes 100 births he can't be Rahul Savarkar says, Sambit Patra

Politics Videos

Even if Rahul Gandhi takes 100 births he can't be Rahul Savarkar says, Sambit Patra

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 14, 2019 16:33 IST ]

Sambit Patra, BJP: Even if Rahul Gandhi takes 100 births he can't be Rahul Savarkar. Savarkar was 'Veer', patriot&had sacrificed. The language Rahul Gandhi uses for Article 370, air strike, surgical strike, CAB is Pakistan's language.

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
News
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoDopahar 10 | December 14, 2019 Next VideoSpecial News | December 14, 2019  