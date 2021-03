Entire Bengal doesn't want infiltration but wants implementation of CAA: Amit Shah in Nandigram

Looking at the enthusiasm among the people of Nandigram, it is clear that Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate Suvendu Adhikari is going to win from here. The easiest way to bring 'parivartan' is to make sure Mamata Didi loses from Nandigram: Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah