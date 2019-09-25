Wednesday, September 25, 2019
     
ED books NCP chief Sharad Pawar, nephew Ajit Pawar for money laundering

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: September 25, 2019 13:44 IST ]

The Enforcement Directorate has booked NCP chief Sharad Pawar, his nephew and former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and 68 others in a criminal case of money laundering linked to the alleged Rs 25000-crore scam in Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank

