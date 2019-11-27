Wednesday, November 27, 2019
     
  5. Don't know reason behind Ajit Pawar going with BJP, but we are happy on his return: Rohit Pawar

Don't know reason behind Ajit Pawar going with BJP, but we are happy on his return: Rohit Pawar

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: November 27, 2019 9:41 IST ]

"We are happy that Ajit Pawar has come back. He is also here today. He is a part of NCP. Going forward, we would work under his guidance," says NCP MLA Rohit Pawar at the assembly in Mumbai

