Monday, November 25, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Politics Video
  5. Did Ajit Pawar go against Uncle Sharad Pawar due to personal conflicts?

Politics Videos

Did Ajit Pawar go against Uncle Sharad Pawar due to personal conflicts?

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: November 25, 2019 7:19 IST ]

Ajit Pawar thanked the BJP leaders who had sent him congratulatory messages on Twitter on him becoming the Deputy CM of the state.

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
News
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoMaharashtra political crisis: Supreme Court to take decision on floor test today Next VideoSharad Pawar leaves for Karad to attend an event  