Delhi: Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh arrive to meet Chidambaram at Tihar

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: September 23, 2019 10:14 IST ]

Delhi: Sonia Gandhi and Manmohan Singh arrive at Tihar Jail to meet P Chidambaram. P Chidambaram is facing probe by both CBI and ED pertaining to alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance given to INX Media in 2007.

