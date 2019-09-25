Wednesday, September 25, 2019
     
Politics Videos

Delhi CM Kejriwal announces free electricity for tenants using up to 200 units

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: September 25, 2019 12:46 IST ]

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal: Government has come up with a scheme for tenants 'Mukhyamantri Kirayedaar Bijli Meter Yojna' under which prepaid meters will be installed at rented accommodations, this is applicable for domestic use only.

