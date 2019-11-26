Tuesday, November 26, 2019
     
  5. Delhi: A meeting was held at the Prime Minister's chamber at the Parliament today.

Delhi: A meeting was held at the Prime Minister's chamber at the Parliament today.

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: November 26, 2019 16:29 IST ]

Delhi: A meeting was held at the Prime Minister's chamber at the Parliament today. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national working president JP Nadda were present at the meeting.

