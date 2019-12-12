Thursday, December 12, 2019
     
Congress hints at moving Supreme Court against Citizenship (Amendment) Bill

India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 12, 2019 7:26 IST ]
Several senior Congress leaders on Wednesday indicated that the party may move court against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill passed by Parliament with Abhishek Singhvi saying that the legislation will be legally challenged in the near future
