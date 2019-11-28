Thursday, November 28, 2019
     
  5. Common Minimum Program of 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' (NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena alliance) released

Common Minimum Program of 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' (NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena alliance) released

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: November 28, 2019 17:17 IST ]

The Common Minimum Program include Immediate assistance & loan waiver for farmers. Crop Insurance Scheme to be revised to ensure immediate compensation to the farmers who have lost their crops.

