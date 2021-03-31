Tamil Nadu Polls 2021: PM Modi holds a rally in Tirupur
TN polls: Stalin, Chief Minister EPS hold massive roadshows
Yoga instructor pulls car walking upside down to support AIADMK candidate
DMK, Congress alliance will register resounding victory in Tamil Nadu: Karti Chidambaram
Random Covid-19 screening at Delhi airport from today, those found +ve to be quarantined
Rahul Gandhi visits Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati, targets BJP
India bounced back big way but not out of woods; real GDP growth to be 7.5 to 12.5 per cent: WB
COVID-19: 5 states account for over 79 per cent of active cases
Three more Rafale fighter jets to land in India today
Income Tax filing to EPF investment: Changes in rules from April 1 | All you need to know
Opinion | Battle of Nandigram will decide who will rule Bengal
IPL 2021: MS Dhoni helps players improve their game, says CSK all-rounder Moeen Ali
Anushka Sharma is back to work months after welcoming daughter Vamika with Virat Kohli | PICS
Indian Idol 12: After Neetu Kapoor, Rekha graces reality show; plays tabla on Vishal Dadlani's head
Coronavirus: Maharashtra reports 27,918 new cases in last 24 hours
We should give a befitting reply to TMC in polls: BJP chief JP Nadda Hooghly rally
We aren't BJP, we fulfil our promises, says Rahul Gandhi after offering prayers at Kamakhya Temple
CM Yogi Adityanath offers prayer at Lord Ganesha temple in Coimbatore
Giriraj Singh hits back at Mamata Didi over 'Gotra' remarks, says she is scared of losing
Russia's Sputnik V Covid vaccine, awaiting approval in India, claims 91% efficacy
COVID-19: India to decide emergency use authorisation of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine today
DCGI extends shelf life of Covishield from 6 to 9 months
‘Mamata Banerjee scared of losing’: Giriraj Singh hits back at TMC supremo over 'Gotra' remarks
Who will be CM of Bengal if BJP wins? Dilip Ghosh drops big hint
Didi will face big defeat in Nandigram, says Amit Shah as he holds mega roadshow | EXCLUSIVE
Bitter war of words between Mamata Banerjee, Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram: Who said what
'They attacked me...but I'm a Royal Bengal tiger': Mamata Banerjee's diatribe against BJP
India bounced back big way but not out of woods; real GDP growth to be 7.5 to 12.5 per cent: WB
US completes H-1B initial electronic registration selection process
Joe Biden nominates Indian-American Rupa Ranga Puttagunta as judge of DC District Court
US President Joe Biden's dog 'Major' involved in second biting incident
Germany limits general use of AstraZeneca jabs to senior citizens
NCB arrests Bigg Boss fame Ajaz Khan after eight hours of interrogation
Shayari on loneliness to note on toxic relationship, what's up with Sushmita Sen & bf Rohman Shawl?
Kushal Tandon dedicates Sushant Singh Rajput's song to Ankita Lokhande, actress reacts
Ranveer Singh doesn't want newcomers to go through what he experienced when he began his career
Madhuri Dixit says 'hello from paradise' aka Maldives | PICS
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G with Snapdragon 865 launched in India: Price, specifications
Apple WWDC 2021 starts on June 7: Expect new versions of iOS, iPadOS, MacOS
10 minutes of video gaming everyday may enhance esport skills
Covid airport travel guidance now available in Apple Maps
Disabling video during online meets boosts communication
Sensex tanks over 400 points in early trade; Nifty slips below 14,800
Aadhaar-PAN linking last date today: Easy steps to link Aadhaar-PAN Online
Yes Bank to join NIFTY Next 50 Index
Gold Price Today: Gold declines Rs 138, silver falls Rs 320
Happy Birthday Ram Charan: A look at actor's love story with Upasana Kamineni (PICS)
Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone THESE pictures are proof of Bollywood celebrities' love for food
Rani Mukerji, Sanjay Kapoor-Maheep, Farah Khan visit birthday girl Sunita Kapoor| PICS
Rashami Desai looks like a breath of fresh air in her latest Instagram pictures
Emraan Hashmi celebrates birthday with fans gathered outside his residence | PICS
Mutations could render Covid vaccines ineffective in a year: Experts
Gum infection linked to elevated blood pressure
Covid-19: Post-vaccine mistakes that highers the risk of getting reinfected
Novel technique to detect biomarker for cancer
Eating out frequently ups risk of all-cause death: Reports
Hera Pheri turns 21: Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal's funny dialogues light up Twitter
Viral Video: Parrot singing Beyonce's 'If I Were A Boy' baffles Internet
Bobby Deol, are you a time traveller? Funny video of actor doing 'swab test' on Aishwarya in 1997
Holi 2021: Tweeple celebrate festival of colours with COVID memes, jokes and songs. What about you?
Netizens are sharing their fitness hacks as #FridayFitness takes over Twitter
April Fools' Day 2021: Wishes, Jokes, Quotes, HD Images, WhatsApp Messages & Facebook Statuses
Panchkarma to Kansya massage, Ayurvedic tips on beauty and wellness care post Holi
Horoscope 31 March: Capricorn people need to check their anger today, know about other zodiac signs
Vastu Tips: Never keep wardrobe, TV in this direction of your drawing-room
Horoscope March 30: Any planned work of Sagittarius will be completed, know about other zodiac signs