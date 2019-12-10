Tuesday, December 10, 2019
     
  5. Citizenship Amendment Bill passage is attack on Constitution: Rahul Gandhi

Citizenship Amendment Bill passage is attack on Constitution: Rahul Gandhi

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 10, 2019 14:32 IST ]

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday slammed the government over the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Bill, saying it was an "attack on the Indian Constitution".

