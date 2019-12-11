Wednesday, December 11, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Politics Video
  5. Citizenship Amendment Bill: JP Nadda speaks in Rajya Sabha

Politics Videos

Citizenship Amendment Bill: JP Nadda speaks in Rajya Sabha

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 11, 2019 15:40 IST ]

JP Nadda, BJP: In 2003, Dr.Manmohan Singh in Rajya Sabha said to then Deputy PM Advani ji on treatment of refugees & persecution of minorities in countries like Bangladesh, he said we should have more liberal approach in granting citizenship to them.

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
News
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoCitizenship Amendment Bill: Derek O Brien takes a dig at PM Modi in Rajya Sabha Next VideoArbaaz Khan reveals how Salman Khan became Chulbul Pandey  