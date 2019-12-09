Monday, December 09, 2019
     
Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019: Amit Shah arrives at Parliament

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 09, 2019 11:49 IST ]

Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives at Parliament. Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) is in Lok Sabha's List of Business for today, to be introduced by the minister.

