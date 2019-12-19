Thursday, December 19, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Politics Video
  5. Citizenship Act Protest: Mamata Banerjee to hold rally in WB, Congress-NCP in Mumbai

Politics Videos

Citizenship Act Protest: Mamata Banerjee to hold rally in WB, Congress-NCP in Mumbai

India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 19, 2019 7:37 IST ]
Protests against the amended citizenship act continued at several places across the country on Wednesday. The political leaders too trying to advantage of the situation. In this context, Mamata Banerjee will hold a rally in West Bengal
Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
News
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoNews 100 | December 19, 2019 Next VideoCold wave intensifies in North India, temperature likely to drop further in Delhi-NCR, Punjab and Chandigarh  