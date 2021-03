Chunav Dhamaka: From Rahul, Amit Shah campaign in Assam to Battle of Bengal; watch today's political wrap

I saw TMC workers celebrating Saraswati puja very enthusiastically this year. Where were you in last 4 yrs? Now, Mamata Ji is performing 'Chandi paath'. Why didn't you do it earlier? She is doing it now because people have decided that her departure is certain: BJP chief JP Nadda