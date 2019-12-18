Wednesday, December 18, 2019
     
CAA Protest: I have been falsely implicated in the case, says Ashu Singh over FIR lodged against him

India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 18, 2019 12:25 IST ]
A protest was held in the area over Citizenship Amendment Act which turned violent later. The Delhi Police has now registered 3 FIRs that include the name of an AAP and AISA leader's name.
