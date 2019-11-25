Monday, November 25, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Politics Video
  5. By delaying verdict, SC is giving more and more chances to BJP: NCP Leader Jitendra Awhad

Politics Videos

By delaying verdict, SC is giving more and more chances to BJP: NCP Leader Jitendra Awhad

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: November 25, 2019 14:59 IST ]

A bench comprising Justices N V Ramana, Ashok Bhushan and Sanjiv Khanna is likely to pass an order on holding of a floor test. The Shiv Sena, the NCP, and the Congress had approached the Supreme Court after BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
News
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoCongress-NCP-Sena confident of getting majority in floor test: Randeep Surjewala Next VideoShiv Sena MLAs shifted to Hotel Lemon Tree; Youth Congress workers hold protest  