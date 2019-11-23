Sunday, November 24, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Politics Video
  5. BJP Working President, JP Nadda congratulate the people of Maharashtra

Politics Videos

BJP Working President, JP Nadda congratulate the people of Maharashtra

India TV News Desk [ Updated: November 23, 2019 11:19 IST ]
BJP Working President, JP Nadda in Ahmedabad: I congratulate the people of Maharashtra, a stable government under the leadership of Devendra Fadnavis ji has been formed. It is a sign of a mature democracy.
Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
News
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoNCP Chief Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray to address the media at 12.30 pm Next VideoWe taken signatures from MLAs for attendance, it was misused as a basis for the oath: Nawab Malik  