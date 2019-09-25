Wednesday, September 25, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Politics Video
  5. BJP President Amit Shah chairs meeting over preparations for Haryana election

Politics Videos

BJP President Amit Shah chairs meeting over preparations for Haryana election

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: September 25, 2019 13:59 IST ]

BJP President Amit Shah chairs meeting over preparations for Haryana election. With the bugle of Haryana elections ringing, BJP is busy in preparations. Amit Shah, JP Nadda and CM Manohar Lal Khattar etc. were present in the meeting.

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
News

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoNew York: PM Modi inaugurates Gandhi Solar Park at UN Next VideoBank Scam: Police lathicharge on NCP workers protesting outside ED office in Mumbai  