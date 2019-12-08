Sunday, December 08, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Politics Video
  5. BJP MP Manoj Tiwari visits Delhi fire incident site

Politics Videos

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari visits Delhi fire incident site

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 08, 2019 12:24 IST ]

BJP MP from North East Delhi, Manoj Tiwari visits Delhi fire incident site.​ Announces financial assistance of Rs. 5 lakhs each to families of those who have lost their lives and Rs. 25000 to injured​.

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
News
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoDelhi CM Kejriwal visits Delhi fire incident site