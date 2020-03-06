Saturday, March 07, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Politics Video
  5. BJP MLA's resort demolished by MP govt day after he dismissed rumours of joining Congress

Politics Videos

BJP MLA's resort demolished by MP govt day after he dismissed rumours of joining Congress

Amid poaching row in Madhya Pradesh, district administration of the state government demolished a resort of BJP MLA Sanjay Pathak in MP's Katni over alleged land encroachment.

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

News

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News