Wednesday, March 04, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Politics Video
  5. BJP leaders took 8 MLAs to Haryana, says MP minister

Politics Videos

BJP leaders took 8 MLAs to Haryana, says MP minister

BJP leaders in Madhya Pradesh have allegedly taken eight MLAs to a hotel in Haryana as part of a conspiracy to topple the state government, a Congress leader has alleged.

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

News

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News